Lovell Minnick picks payments provider Fortis as latest investment

Financial services-focused private equity house Lovell Minnick Partners has picked payments and merchant services provider Fortis Payment Systems as its latest investment.

Fortis provides payment tech and processing capabilities to developers and businesses throughout North America.

The company’s payments platform Zeamster aims to create integrated commerce experiences for software and ERP providers.

Lovell Minnick partner Trevor Rich said, “Fortis has developed a highly configurable, powerful payments platform with industry-leading technical and security capabilities, supported by superior high touch service.”

Lovell Minnick hit a $1.28bn hard cap for the final close of its latest flagship fund, Lovell Minnick Equity Partners V, earlier this year.

Last month the firm completed a strategic investment in family office service provider Pathstone.

Under the deal, Pathstone will remain independent and will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

