Lone Star buys BASF construction chemicals unit for €3.17bn

Lone Star has agreed to buy the construction chemicals business of German chemicals group BASF, in a €3.17bn deal.

The US-based buyout house outlasted a consortium of investors including private equity firms Cinven and Bain Capital, Reuters previously reported.

The construction chemicals business employees more than 7,000 people in production sites and sales offices in over 60 countries. For the year 2018, the company generated sales of about €2.5bn in 2018.

The deal is expected to reach completion in the third quarter of next year, subject to regulatory approvals.

“BASF’s Construction Chemicals business fits very well with our portfolio, complementing our investments in the construction materials industry,” said Lone Star president of Europe Donald Quintin.

“We highly value the industry-wide recognized knowledge and competence of BASF’s Construction Chemicals experts, backed by a strong track record in innovative products and a compelling R&D pipeline. We look forward to jointly pursuing a growth-oriented business approach.”

BASF put the unit up for sale a year ago, to focus on the group’s more profitable businesses.

The listed companmy has operations in sectors such as chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition & care and agricultural solutions.

In February this year, Lone Star raised around $8.1bn for the final close of of its latest flagship vehicle, Fund XI.

