KKR to buy Barracuda Networks in deal said to worth $4bn

Global buyout giant KKR has agreed to acquire Barracuda Networks from fellow buyout house Thoma bravo.

Reuters reported the deal valued the California-based Barracuda Networks at about $4bn, including debt.

Founded in 2003, Barracuda provides cloud-first cybersecurity solutions including email protection, application security, network security and data protection services. It focuses on SMEs and has more than 200,000 customers worldwide across a variety of industries, including education, government, financial services, health care, retail, consumer goods and manufacturing.

The company generated over $500m of revenue, the firm said.

It will implement KKR’s broad-based employee ownership program which makes all employees owners in their respective businesses alongside KKR.

John Park, head of Americas technology private equity at KKR, said, “We continue to see cybersecurity as a highly attractive sector and are excited to back a clear leader in the space.

“Given its proven track record of growth and innovation, we believe that Barracuda has the right team and model to capture business in this growing market.”

Bradley Brown, managing director at KKR, added, “Barracuda has built an impressive portfolio of solutions that are helping SMEs around the world protect their data and address critical security challenges.

”We see a tremendous opportunity for long-term growth as these businesses continue to invest more in cybersecurity and we look forward to helping Barracuda scale and deliver next generation products that meet this growing need.”

Seth Boro, managing partner at Thoma Bravo, said, Over the course of Thoma Bravo’s four-year partnership, Barracuda has solidified its position as an industry leader in cloud-first cybersecurity software.

“From multiple acquisitions to backend improvements, Barracuda has delivered tremendous value to its customers and partners.”

KKR was reported in February to be prepping a sale or public listing of cybersecurity business Optiv Security, in a deal which could see it valued at over $3bn.

Other cecent KKR deals in cybersecurity

teaming up with CD&R to buy enterprise cloud data business Cloudera in an all-cash deal valued at about $5.3bn.

KKR raised its biggest ever fund last year by hauling in $18.5bn for its new North America vehicle in less than five months.

