KKR makes first deal through new Americas strategy with Alchemer investment

KKR has made a significant investment in customer experience software provider Alchemer.

Alchemer is the first investment for KKR Ascendant, a new strategy within KKR’s Americas Private Equity platform focused on investing in middle market businesses across the same sectors and themes as the broader platform.

The business, which was founded in 2006, provides software to help companies collect, analyze and leverage customer and employee feedback in an attempt to proactively drive better engagement, retention and user experiences.

Alchemer serves more than 13,000 global customers, including a large number of Fortune 500 companies.

John Park, head of Americas software private equity at KKR, said, “Alchemer has built a differentiated, best-in-class platform that is helping companies form deeper and more meaningful relationships with their customers and other stakeholders.

“Demand for user experience solutions is growing as companies increasingly prioritize customer and employee engagement. We believe Alchemer has the right model and team to serve this growing need and look forward to supporting its continued innovation and growth.”

KKR raised a record-breaking $19bn for its latest North America Fund last month which it said was to take advantage of a macroeconomic environment “tailor-made for private equity”.

North America Fund XIII is almost 50% larger than the predecessor vehicle the firm closed in 2017, and more than double the size of North America Fund XI from 2014.

Earlier this week the firm made its largest return in recent history agreeing to exit CHI Overhead Doors to Nucor Corporation at 10x returns in a $3bn valuation deal.

