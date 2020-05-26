KKR expands French real estate presence with Etche stake buy

KKR is expanding its real estate presence in France by picking up a strategic stake in Etche from Groupe BMF.

Etche, founded in 2010 by the late Jean-Pierre Raynal and Léon Baruc, owns and operates a portfolio of over 120 assets with €400m gross asset value across France in the logistics, light industrial and office sectors.

KKR has a significant recent track record in the industrial and logistics real estate market across Europe, having acquired about 800,000 sq m of space over the last 24 months across France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Ireland.

Mai-Lan de Marcilly, director for European real estate at KKR, said, “KKR and Etche have substantial experience having successfully invested together in the French logistics and light industrial sectors for the past six years.

“This transaction comes as an exciting next step in our relationship and reinforces KKR’s trust in the Etche team.

“We are delighted to invest in a high quality, diversified portfolio geared towards the I&L sectors that will benefit from structural tailwinds and strong market dynamics.”

