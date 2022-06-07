KKR buys into booming supply chain risk management software business Apexanalytix

Global buyout giant KKR has invested in supply chain risk management software specialist Apexanalytix.

Carousel Capital, Apex’s largest shareholders, will remain a significant minority owner in the company alongside KKR, the firms said.

Apex serves more than 250 Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies, saying it protects more than $8tn of annual spend across many of the world’s most complex supply chains.

Its offerings include overpayment and fraud prevention softwarem, a supplier management platform, and a master data management solution in global procure-to-pay processes.

Apex has seen consistent double-digit organic growth over the last five years and accelerated its growth through the recent market disruptions of the last two years, the company said.

KKR partner Webster Chua said, “Apex sits at the intersection of multiple themes where we have had strong conviction over the past decade, including digitization and data-enabled platforms, the increasing fragmentation of global supply chains, and the rise of sophisticated technology solutions and tech-enabled services that can create operational efficiencies and generate tangible savings.”

Carousel initially invested in apex in 2014 out of its fourth fund, and in 2020 sponsored a recapitalization of the business through a single asset continuation fund and its fifth fund.

KKR is making the investment through its North America Fund XIII, which raised a record-breaking $19bn at its final close in April.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

