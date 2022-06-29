Joffre Capital to take minority stake in Israeli gaming company Playtika for $2.2bn

Tech-focused buyout house Joffre Capital has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Israeli gaming company Playtika Holding for $2.2bn from Chinese video gaming mogul Yuzhu Shi.

The firm, led by former Baidu executive James Lu, has agreed to pay $21 per share to take 25.73% of the company’s outstanding shares, representing a premium of 46% to Monday’s closing price.

Founded in 2010, Playtika is known for its casino-themed games and runs apps for poker and solitaire. It has more than 34 million monthly active users, according to its website.

A consortium that includes Shi’s Giant Network and Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s private equity firm Yunfeng Capital acquired Playtika from Caesars Interactive in 2016 for $4.4bn.

