JC Flowers agrees Chi-X Asia Pacific sale to trade buyer Cboe after 85% core revenue growth

Financial services-focused private equity house JC Flowers & Co has agreed to sell equity trader Chi-X Asia Pacific after a five-year hold in which the company’s core revenue grew more than 85%.

The firm is set to sell Hong Kong-headquartered Chi-X to global exchange holding major Cboe, with the deal expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2021.

Chi-X operates trading venues and tech services in Japan and Australia, as well as a tech service and development platform out of The Philippines.

JC Flowers managing director Thierry Porté said, “In the course of this investment, JC Flowers deployed capital, technology, and human resources to create significant market positions in equity-related trading in the important markets of Japan and Australia.

“We are gratified to see these efforts recognized by Cboe, which is known globally for offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions.”

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett acted as legal counsel to JC Flowers in connection with the transaction.

Other recent deals from JC Flowers include agreeing to pick up reinsurance franchise Ariel Re from Argo Group alongside Pelican Ventures, and making a majority investment in auto refinance marketing company iLendingDIRECT.

