Investcorp expands cybersecurity exposure with $180m Avira buyout

Europe-focused Investcorp Technology Partners has agreed a $180m buyout of German cybersecurity business Avira.

The 34-year-old company specialises in anti-malware, threat intelligence and IoT solutions, aiming to provide security for online identity, finances, and private data.

Avira said the acquisition was the company’s first institutional money since it was founded in 1986.

Gilbert Kamieniecky, managing director and head of Investcorp’s technology private equity business, said: “Avira represents an attractive opportunity to invest in a cybersecurity business and marks our third investment in the DACH tech sector in the last 18 months.

“With our long history of working with cybersecurity, IoT and data-driven businesses, Investcorp is looking forward to supporting Avira’s targeted growth trajectory and expansion plans.”

Investcorp targets lower mid-market technology companies, with a specific focus on the data and analytics, IT Security and the fintech and payment sectors.

Other investments from its latest technology fund include Ubisense’s SmartSpace, the enterprise software and sensor Real-Time Location Solutions platform; softgarden, a Human Resources software provider; Calligo, a proprietary cloud solution company; and Ageras, an online marketplace matching SMEs with professional service providers.

The firm closed its fourth tech fund on $400m at the end of 2018.

Fund IV secured capital commitments from investors such as HarbourVest, Nationwide Pension Fund, Unigestion and Harry-Anna Investment Fund.

Last December Investcorp and Fung Investments teamed up with food brand distributor China Resources to raise up to $500m for a new private equity platform dedicated to food brands in Asia.

