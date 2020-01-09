Insight Partners seals $5bn buyout of cloud backup specialist Veeam Software

Insight Partners has agreed a $5bn buyout of cloud-based backup specialist Veeam Software.

The buyout comes a year after the private equity house invested $500m in Veeam, which becomes a US-based company following the buyout.

Veeam said the acquisition, which is expected to close during the first quarter of 2020, will enable it to accelerate its evolution into hybrid cloud backup.

The company currently has more than $1bn of annual sales and over 365,000 cusomters worldwide.

Insight managing director Mike Triplett said, “Veeam’s strong growth, coupled with high customer retention, unparalleled data management solutions and the opportunities to expand services into new markets, make Veeam one of the most exciting software companies in the world today.

“Veeam’s platform is the most advanced and complete data management solution available to businesses requiring a seamless blend of data backup and recovery, data protection, data security and data availability.

“We are committed to supporting Veeam’s next phase of leadership and growth in the United States, continued market-share leadership position in EMEA and continued global expansion.”

The deal is the second big investment from Insight since the turn of the year, coming in the wake of its $1.1bn deal for internet-of-things security business, Armis.

Insight hit a $6.3bn final close for its tenth flaghip private equity fund last year.

The firm said it will use the oversubscribed Fund X to invest in the growth-stage software, software-enabled services, and internet business sectors.

