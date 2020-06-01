Inflexion triples money selling fibre infra specialist Glide to Alinda Capital

Inflexion has tripled its money selling specialist UK fibre optic network infrastructure business Glide to US private equity house Alinda Capital.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, although AltAssets understand the transaction came in at about £200m.

Glide designs, installs and manages fibre networks required to deliver broadband connectivity to student accommodation, the private rental sector and small and medium sized enterprises.

Inflexion said its investment had helped the company build the UK’s leading fibre network in this specialist market, reaching 100,000 premises and approximately 250,000 customers.

The company, named CableCom at the time of Inflexion’s 2013 investment, subsequently made strategic acquisitions of Glide and WarwickNet.

Simon Turner, managing partner at Inflexion, said, “We are pleased to have supported Glide’s strong growth journey, which has seen the company transformed into the UK fibre leader serving niche markets and benefitting from the exponential growth in broadband usage.

“That Glide attracted strong interest at this time is vindication of its position as a robust leader in its field.

“Its transformation though the strategic M&A we supported has given it a very strong and defensible position, making it well placed to continue to grow further with its new backers.”

Inflexion reached the £1.25bn hard cap close for its fifth flagship buyout fund in May 2018, alongside a £1bn close for its second Partnership Capital fund.

