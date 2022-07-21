IK to sell much-changed Linxis Group to trade buyer Hillenbrand

European PE house IK Partners has agreed the sale of its stake in Linxis Group to NYSE-listed trade buyer Hillenbrand.

IK bought into the industrial equipment company from Equistone in 2017, when the business was known as Breteche.

A year later the company sold Chalon-Mégard, Tecnal et Simon Frères to focus on its equipment activities for the bakery and beauty/health sectors.

Since buying the business IK has bolted on Unifiller in 2018 and Laramore, Bakon and Shaffer in 2021.

Rémi Buttiaux, managing partner at IK, said, “Through a selective acquisition strategy and the development of several purchasing and aftersales initiatives, we were able to support the excellent management team led by Tim Cook and Didier Soumet and drive significant growth for the business. We wish them well for the future.”

IK had bought into Linxis through its 2016-vintage eighth flagship fund, which it closed on €1.85bn. The firm closed its ninth flagship fund on its €2.85bn hard cap in 2020.

Last year the firm raised €1.2bn for its third small cap fund, more than double the size of its €550m from 2018.

