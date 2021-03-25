ICG’s new life science team seals debut investment less than two months after being launched

Intermediate Capital Group‘s new life science team has made its first investment by backing clinical stage biotech business Eliem Theraputics.

Eliem is focused on advancing potentially best-in-class drug candidates in chronic pain, depression, epilepsy, and anxiety.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

ICG has invested in the company’s recently closed round alongside Life Sciences investors RA Capital Management and Access Biotechnology.

Firm managing director Simon Tate said, “Eliem offers a unique combination of exceptional leadership talent with an R&D pipeline capable of transforming lives of patients with devastating chronic diseases.”

ICG hired a life science investment team in January dedicated to backing biotech companies, as part of a strategic move to enter the broader healthcare sector.

The team is targeting equity investments in companies in the UK, Europe and North America.

Benoit Durteste, CIO and CEO of ICG, said, “Less than two months after joining, we are delighted that the life sciences investment team has already completed its first transaction with such an exciting company, focused on delivering transformational new medicines to patients with a very high unmet clinical need.

“This transaction is an excellent example of how our life sciences strategy provides opportunities to invest in high quality and resilient assets with strong value creation potential that can positively and materially impact society.”

Last month ICG agreed to buy Swiss hospital group Ameos from private equity giant Carlyle after a decade in the latter’s portfolio.

ICG, which is already a lender to Ameos, will inject preference capital, mezzanine capital and debt into the business alongside other investors.

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets