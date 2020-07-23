Humvee military vehicle maker AM General to be bought by private equity house KPS Capital

Private equity house KSP Capital has agreed to buy Humvee military vehicle maker AM General.

AM designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide, including the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle better known as the Humvee.

The company says it builds more military light tactical vehicles than any other business in the world.

KPS partner Jay Bernstein said, “We are excited to acquire AM General, a legendary American company and world leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing and support of light tactical and specialty vehicles.

“We look forward to working with CEO Andy Hove, the company’s management team, and all of AM General’s employees to build on this great platform, organically and through acquisition.

“We intend to leverage the company’s commitment to research, technology, innovation and new product development, as well as its heritage and iconic brand name.”

Last year KPS sealed $7bn of new capital across a rapid fundraise for two new vehicles, hitting the hard caps for both.

The firm took just four weeks to haul in $6bn for its fifth flagship special situations fund, almost double the $3.5bn it gathered for its predecessor vehicle in 2013.

KPS also hit a $1bn final close for its debut Mid-Cap Fund, adding that it received more than $15bn of aggregate investor demand across the two vehicles.

