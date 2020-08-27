GI Partners acquires Clinical Ink for an undisclosed amount

San Francisco-based private equity firm GI Partners has acquired clinical trial technology developer Clinical Ink.

The value of the acquisition was not disclosed.

Clinical Ink, headquartered in Pennsylvania, offers data certainty from source to submission during clinical trials.

Its Lumenis eSource clinical technology offers a suite of tools for capturing and integrating clinical trial electronic study data from sites, clinicians, and patients in real-time.

This helps to improve workflows in clinical trials by reducing manual labour and providing easier access to data and resources.

As part of the deal, GI Partners will help Clinical Ink to accelerate the development of its workflow solutions.

Existing Clinical Ink shareholder NovaQuest will continue to hold a minority stake within the business.

Cain Brothers acted as the financial advisor to GI Partners in the transaction, while Ropes & Gray served as legal advisor.

AltAssets recently reported that GI Partners was in the fundraising market for its sixth flagship fund. The new vehicle is looking to raise up to $3.25bn and the firm planned to hold a first close in June, but it is unclear whether that happened.

The vehicle’s predecessor closed on its $2.7bn hard cap back in 2017.

GI Partners recently bought a majority stake in the gigabit-speed broadband provider Blue Stream. It purchased the stake from Twin Point Capital.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets