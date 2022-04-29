GenNx360 seals C$260m Salford Group sale after almost a decade of ownership

GenNx360 Capital Partners has agreed to Salford Group, a manufacturer of tillage and crop nutrition application equipment to Linamar Corp for C$260m after almost a decade in itws portfolio.
The private equity house said during its nine-year ownership the company experienced impressive organic growth and enhanced its profitability, completing three strategic acquisitions.
GenNx360 founder and managing partner Lloyd Trotter said, “The success of our investment in Salford demonstrates GenNx360’s ability to execute on our investment strategy to substantially increase the company’s revenue and profitability through synergistic acquisitions, operational efficiencies, and an unyielding commitment to customer service.”
AltAssets revealed in June last year that GenNx360 Capital Partners had raised at least $298m for its third flagship fund.
The New York-headquartered firm was looking to raise up to $800m for vehicle, an SEC document shows. The firm has not publicly announced a final close for the vehicle.
Copyright © 2022 AltAssets