Franscisco Partners follows Blackstone into genealogy sector with reported $600m MyHeritage deal

Francisco Partners is following private equity giant Blackstone into the genealogy sector by picking up DNA tracking business MyHeritage in a reported $600m deal.

The deal comes two months after Blackstone paid $7.4bn to pick up genealogy industry heavyweight Ancestry.com from fellow private equity firms Silver Lake, Spectrum Equity and Permira.

Israel-based MyHeritage says it is currently used by 62 million users worldwide, with a database of 13 billion historical records compared to Ancestry’s 27 billion.

TechCrunch reported the $600m deal price, citing an unnamed source it said was close to the deal.

Matt Spetzler, co-head of Europe and partner at Francisco Partners, said, “With its unmatched presence across Europe combined with its development of unique, cutting-edge technologies, MyHeritage is an ideal investment for Francisco Partners.

“The company has proven itself to be an innovation powerhouse through its robust subscription business, unique positioning, advanced technology portfolio, and international focus that has enabled it to build a superior user experience.”

“Francisco Partners shares MyHeritage’s vision for growth as well as its intense commitment to ensuring the privacy of its users.

“The users’ personal data is an extremely important priority and we will work together with MyHeritage to expand its already strong privacy framework going forward.”

That statement is important given MyHeritage suffered a serious data breach during a hack in 2018, when the email addresses and hashed passwords of more than 92 million accounts were found on a private server outside of the company.

Account details for 92 million MyHeritage accounts were also for sale on the dark web two years ago.

MyHeritage has raised $49m in five rounds of financing since it was founded in 2003, the last of which took place in 2012 – after which the company turned profitable.

The company’s investors have included Accel, Index Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners, as well as private investors Yuval Rakavy and Aviv Raiz.

Francisco Partners senior operating partner Eran Gorev added, “By leveraging our operational expertise, market resources and strong industry networks, we believe Francisco Partners is uniquely positioned to help MyHeritage accelerate its vision for growth.

“We are deeply impressed by the incredible achievements and relentless determination of [founder Gilad Japhet], a visionary leader in genealogy who has grown the company from a start-up to a profitable global market leader.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Gilad and the entire MyHeritage team to help drive market expansion for the company.”

