FPE celebrates debut exit from first independent fund, sells IWSR to Bowmark after impressive three-year growth

FPE Capital has scored an impressive first exit from its debut independent fund by selling IWSR to Bowmark Capital after big revenue and EBITDA increases at the business.

IWSR, which provides business data and intelligence to the global drinks industry, was bought by FPE just under three years ago, and has since more than doubled revenues and increased EBITDA by 160%.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Bowmark’s buyout includes a re-investment by the IWSR management team.

During FPE’s ownership IWSR invested into new areas of research within the drinks market including e-commerce, no-and-low alcohol drinks and Covid impacts.

Last November it made the strategic acquisition of Wine Intelligence.

Bowmark investment director Tom Elliott said, “We have tracked IWSR for several years and have been impressed by the evolution of the business under the leadership of [CEO Mark Meek] and his team.

“The business continues to capitalise on its unique position in a complex marketplace and has an exciting pipeline of new products to deliver additional value to its customers.”

FPE spun out of Stonehage Fleming in early 2016, and hit a £100m close for its first independent fundraise a year later.

The firm has been using the fund to invest in high growth companies in the UK with enterprise values of between £20m and £50m across the software, business services, and data and information services.

Recent investments from the firm include contact centre business MaxContact, which it backed last October.

FPE managing partner David Barbour said, “The sale of IWSR represents the first exit from our Fund II, and it has been fantastic to see the huge progress made by Mark and his excellent team at IWSR on the back of our investment into the business.”

FPE was advised by Proskauer Rose LLP. The management team at IWSR was advised by Gowling WLG.

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets