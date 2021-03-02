EQT continues 2021 exit activity flurry by agreeing $485m Dorner trade sale

EQT has sealed the $485m sale of conveyor systems manufacturing business Dorner to trade buyer Columbus McKinnon after four years in its portfolio.

The firm picked up Dorner in 2017 from fellow buyout house Incline Equity Partners, tapping its $726m Mid Market US Fund for the deal.

Dorner, which was founded in 1966, has grown from a family-owned business into a global manufacturer of high quality precision conveying equipment.

EQT said it made substantial investment to integrate previous Dorner acquisitions, re-aligned its go-to-market approach and prioritised research and development for additional end markets such as life sciences and e-commerce.

Kasper Knokgaard, partner and investment advisor at EQT, said, “Dorner operates at the forefront of the automation revolution and is supporting industries undergoing rapid growth and transformation, such as e-commerce and life sciences.

“The Company exemplifies EQT’s thematic approach to investments within the industrial technology sector and is a market leader in the highly attractive automation subsector.”

The deal is expected to close in Q2 2021. Baird and William Blair & Company acted as financial advisors and Weil, Gotshal & Manges acted as legal advisor to EQT Private Equity and Dorner.

EQT’s agreed exit is the second from its Mid Market Fund in less than two weeks, following the $1bn sale of water infrastructure software platform Innovyze to US software giant Autodesk.

The company provide smart water infrastructure software designed to meet the technological needs of water and wastewater utilities, government agencies and engineering organizations.

EQT had been hoping to raise a maximum of $1bn for its debut Mid Market US fund, which has been targeting equity investments of $35m to $140m in industrials, consumer goods and retail, services, TMT, energy and environment, and healthcare businesses.

Other big deals from the firm in recent weeks include selling a minority stake in European veterinary care major IVC to Silver Lake at an enterprise value of €12.3bn.

