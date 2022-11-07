Eleven years after buying Immucor, TPG is selling the business in a $2bn deal

TPG is ending its eleven-year investment in medical diagnostics company Immucor through a $2bn sale to trade buyer Werfen.

The buyout house took Immucor private way back in 2011 for a fully diluted equity value of $1.97bn.

It has since bolted-on businesses including Sentilus Inc and Organ-i Inc. The company specialises in diagnostics products for transfusion and transplantation.

Immucor CEO Avi Pelossof said, “As we look to the future, we are excited to grow our impact as part of Werfen, a company that shares our long-term vision and commitment to advancing patient care globally.

“As the value of diagnostics in the healthcare system grows, we are confident that Immucor will continue to innovate and succeed under Werfen’s ownership.”

TPG and Immucor were advised by Evercore and Ropes & Gray.

