Eagletree taps $1.1bn Fund V for MacKenzie-Childs buyout

Eagletree Capital has tapped its $1.1bn Fund V to buy into American home decor brand MacKenzie-Childs from Castanea Partners.

Headquartered in New York, MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer and multi-channel merchant of hand-decorated ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture, and home and garden accessories.

The brand is best known for distinctive designs that combine vibrant colors and pattern-on-pattern surface decoration.

George L. Majoros, Jr., Co-Managing Partner at EagleTree, said, “ We have been fans and followers of MacKenzie-Childs for over a decade and are impressed with how far the business has come.

“We look forward to partnering with John Ling, his team, and the talented artisans at MacKenzie-Childs to support the company’s continued growth.”

EagleTree Capital is a New York-based mid-market private equity firm focuses mainly on media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial sectors.

It was reported last month to be eyeing up to a $2.1bn hard cap for its sixth flagship buyout fund, almost double the total it raised for its last vehicle in the series.

The firm has set a $1.6bn target for EagleTree Partners VI according to an SEC filing for the fundraise, almost 50% larger than the $1.1bn it collected for the 2020-vintage Fund V.

Recent deals from the firm include buying business outsourcing services provider Integreon from fellow private equity house NewQuest Capital Partners.

