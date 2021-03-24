Compass Partners seals Rodenstock exit to Apax Partners, valuation reported to be about €1.5bn

Compass Partners has scored an exit of German eyewear business Rodenstock to Apax Partners in a deal said to value the business at about €1.5bn.

The deal comes five years after Compass picked up a stake in Rodenstock from fellow private equity house Bridgepoint, as part of a porfolio of assets it bought into from the latter’s third fund.

Compass said at the time at the total enterprise value for the assets, which also included Infinitas Learning and CTL, was in excess of €2bn.

Bridgepoint sold its remaining stakes in Rodenstock and Infinitas to Compass two years ago, in a €100m deal which also saw the firm take control of recruitment agency Protocol.

Bloomberg said Apax’s Rodenstock buyout was the largest acquisition in Germany so far this year, and also cited the roughly €1.5bn valuation, citing unnamed people it said had knowledge of the matter.

Munich-headquartered Rodenstock, which was founded in 1877, said it saw “tremendous growth” last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The company specialises in premium ophthalmic lenses.

Apax partner and healthcare co-head Steven Dyson said, “Rodenstock fits perfectly with the Apax funds’ healthcare strategy of investing in innovative companies with a differentiated customer proposition and the potential to achieve stand-out growth.

“Under [CEO Anders Hedegaard’s] management, Rodenstock’s strategic refocus has already translated into strong performance in 2019 and 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, creating a robust foundation for future success.”

Rodenstock was previously owned by private equity major Permira, before the sale to Bridgepoint in 2007.

Previous Apax healthcare investments have included Candela, a non-surgical aesthetic device company, and wound-care specialist Acelity.

