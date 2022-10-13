CIVC buys into HOA property management services business Continuum Companies

Mid-market Chicago buyout house CIVC Partners has bought into property management and residential services platform Continuum Companies.

The business, which was launched in 2014, specialises in services for Homeowners Assocation customers, and currently serves nearly 700 communities in the Mid-Atlantic region.

CIVC partner Doug Potters said, “Continuum is one of the leading companies of scale in the highly attractive HOA property management industry defined by recurring revenue, limited cyclicality, and a fragmented base of smaller operators.”

The firm’s previous facilities services investments have included Specialized Elevator, Yellowstone Landscape and GPRS.

CIVC targets high growth middle market companies in business services sectors.

The firm celebrated its 50th year in of investing in 2020 by sealing a hard cap-beating $525m final close for its sixth flagship fundraise.

CIVC has invested more than $2bn in 76 platform companies since 1989.

