Cinven emerges as latest Serie A stake bidder after CVC deal valuing it at €10bn falls through – report

Cinven has emerged as the latest private equity player interested in taking a slice of Italy’s top football league, Serie A, in the wake of a reported CVC investment valuing the business at €10bn fell through.

Advent International and Bain Capital were linked with potential stake purchases in the league last month, Bloomberg reported, while Blackstone was said to be considering a separate offer to lend to clubs attempting to weather the shutdown of global football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Blackstone was considering a separate offer to lend to clubs attempting to weather the shutdown of global football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bloomberg has now said that Cinven is considering a bid for a minority stake in Serie A, with league officials and team representatives set to meet this week to consider launching a new bidding process, citing unnamed sources.

It is expected that a deal would include access to income from Serie A’s lucrative broadcasting rights, which are owned by the league.

Italy’s football league was suspended on March 9 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The league restarted two weeks ago with the hope of completing 124 matches by August 2.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets