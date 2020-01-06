CDPQ, Inovia Capital back home care software business AlayaCare

Canadian pension fund CDPQ has teamed with Inovia Capital to invest $37m in home care software provider AlayaCare.

The funding was an extension to AlayaCare’s Series C round, which also picked up backing from Investissement Québec, Innovexport and Desjardins Innovatech.

This is Inovia’s third investment in AlayaCare, across the firm’s venture and growth funds.

AlayaCare’s platform includes back office, client and family portals, remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and mobile care worker functionality.

CDPQ executive vice president Charles Edmond said, “CDPQ strongly believes in AlayaCare’s vision of how cloud software, virtual care, and AI will transform the delivery of home healthcare.

“When we joined the series C investment round last summer it was with the intention of backing the company while it built a leading global platform.”

CDPQ is a long-time backer of Inovia’s funds, and last year committed almost $100m across a pair of new vehicles from the investment firm.

It provided $75m for Inovia’s newest fund targeting growing technology companies, and $20m to its vehicle earmarked for startups.

Previous co-investments between CDPQ and Inovia include Lightspeed, TrackTik and Poka.

Inovia raised $200m for its early-stage Fund IV in February last year, while its growth-stage fundraise received $400m of commitments.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets