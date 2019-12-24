Carlyle taps €1.35bn tech fund to buy Dept majority stake

The Carlyle Group is set to use its Europe Technology Partners IV vehicle to buy a majority stake in Amsterdam-based digital agency Dept.

Founded in 2015, Dept provides end-to-end digital agency services for brands and companies globally including Bose, Tesla, Samsung and Formula.

Over the last five years, the company’s head count has increased from 150 people in the Netherlands to 1,500 across 13 countries.

The deal is expected to reach completion early next year, following regulatory approvals.

Carlyle managing director Michael Wand said, “Digital transformation is a growing strategic issue for all businesses, and Dept is well-placed to support client needs in this space by providing an integrated one-stop-shop service which combines creativity, technology and data.

“Dept has the hallmarks we look for in our investments – above-market growth in a strategic sector, a partnership with a strong and high-energy leadership team, and multiple levers for growth, including international development.”

Carlyle Europe Technology Partners IV closed on a €1.35bn hard cap in January this year, to invest in lower mid-market tech companies located in the US and Europe.

In September, the buyout house secured the first deal for its European tech fund, after investing in telecom equipment distributor Euro Techno Com Group.

Copyright © 2019 AltAssets