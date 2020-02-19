Carlyle said to begin PA Consulting sale process

The Carlyle Group has reportedly begun the sale process for multi-field consultancy PA Consulting Group.

The firm has enlisted the help of JPMorgan Chase & Co and HSBC Holdings for the potential sale, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

A final decision has yet to be made on the matter and the process may not result in a sale.

PA provides advisory services across the consumer, defence, energy and utilities, financial services, government, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and transport, travel and logistics sectors.

The company has over 2,800 specialists operating from offices across the US, Europe and the Nordics, according to its website.

Carlyle bough a majority stake in PA in 2015 and would go on to make five bolt-on acquisitions including 4iNNO and We Are Friday.

The buyout house tapped its $4.1bn Carlyle Europe Partners IV fund to complete the deal, which valued the business at $1bn.

During its ownership, the PA’s fee income increased to around £500m in 2019, up 10 per cent from the year prior, the people added.

