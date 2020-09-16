Boston-based private equity firm Artemis Capital Partners acquires Omega Optical

Artemis Capital Partners has acquired precision optical filters and coatings manufacturer Omega Optical, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2969, the company designs and manufacturers precision optical filters and coatings enabling mission-critical optical applications for global OEM customers.

Its services are used in the life sciences, environmental monitoring, aerospace, defence, semiconductor industries.

With the support of Artemis, Omega is hoping to increase hires at the company and further the development of its existing employees.

Artemis managing director Peter Hunter said, “In Omega, we saw a company with an innovative culture, exceptional technical capabilities, and a desire for growth. Omega’s deep applications expertise, OEM business model and differentiated technologies are signature characteristics of an Artemis partner company.

“Now more than ever, we believe that Omega is uniquely positioned to grow both organically and inorganically.”

As part of the deal, the company’s CEO Thomas Smith and technical director Robert Johnson, will retain “significant ownership interest” in the company.

