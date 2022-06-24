Blackstone, Sixth Street seal sale of long-held Kensington Mortgages to Barclays Bank

Blackstone and Sixth Street have agreed a sale of long-held mortage lender Kensington Mortgages to Barclays Bank.

Kensington was picked up by Blackstone and Sixth Street in 2015, with the former using its Tactical Opportunities fund for the deal – a specialist unit which targets opportunstic debt and equity deals in sectors not typically covered by its flagship funds.

The company is a UK specialist residential mortgage lender, focused on providing mortgages via brokers to borrowers with complex incomes.

It originated about £1.9bn of mortgages in the year ending 31 March 2022.

Blackstone and Sixth Street have seen the business grow its originations at a compound annual growth rate of 22% since the 2015 acquisition.

Qasim Abbas, senior managing director at Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, said, “Kensington’s success in becoming one of the UK’s leading specialist mortgage lenders is testament to the quality of its products, the resilience of its business model and the excellence of its management team.

“In particular, their collective strength in harnessing the power of data science and analytics, prudent risk management and always providing their customers with the right product to suit their individual needs has been key to the evolution of their business.”

