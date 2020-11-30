Blackstone closes acquisition of credit investing firm DCI

American private equity firm Blackstone has completed the acquisition of quantitative credit investing platform DCI.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

DCI claims to have around $7.5bn in AUM across the global investment grade, high yield and emerging corporate credit markets.

Based in San Francisco, the company leverages a technology-driven model to help clients reveive differentiated returns.

Following the close od the deal, DCI will become a part of Blackstone Credit, a provider of private lending, syndicated leveraged loans and collateralized loan obligations.

This will extend the capabilities of Blackstone Credit in high yield and investment grade, while DCI will benefits from Blackstone’s resources, scale and financial market network.

Blackstone Credit global head Dwight Scott said, “DCI has a more than 15-year track record of developing and applying technology-driven strategies and is at the forefront of the evolution towards quantitative investing in the corporate bond market. DCI will strengthen and differentiate the solutions we provide to our retail, institutional and insurance clients.”

