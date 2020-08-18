Bain Capital beats back Baring PE Asia challenge to seal $1.2bn Nichiigakkan deal

Bain Capital has beaten back last-minute competition from Baring Private Equity Asia to seal a $1.2bn buyout of Japanese nursing home operator Nichiigakkan.

Baring had made a bid earlier this week valuing the company at $1.37bn, describing its JPY2,000 per share offer as “friendly” and open to negotiation.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Lim Advisors, which says it represents investment funds that collectively own shares of Nichiigakkan, had asked for an extension on Bain’s tender offer, which it believed “substantially undervalues the company”, saying it believed the fair value is about JPY2,400 per share.

Reuters reported that Bain Capital’s success was mainly due to a deal it made with Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, which owns 12.5% of Nichiigakkan.

Bain Capital had said Effissimo would tender its shares in exchange for an undisclosed stake in a vehicle that would indirectly own Nichiigakkan, the report added.

Nichiigakkan specialises in elderly, childcare and hospital consultancy, including medical, nursing and housekeeping services.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets