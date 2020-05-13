Ardian buys into mission-critical data storage, IoT business Swissbit

European investment major Ardian has agreed to buy a majority stake in data storage and embedded internet of things business Swissbit.

Swissbit makes NAND flash-based storage and embedded IoT solutions including SD and MicroSD cards, SSD hard drives and USB memory modules for companies in sectors including industrial automation, security and medical technology.

The company was created through a management buyout from the Siemens Memory division in 2001.

Ardian said it intended to help Swissbit continue to accelerate the internationalisation of the company in North America and Asia.

Earlier this month Ardian picked up a minority stake in management consultancy Argon & Co.

Argon has more than 270 consultants worldwide, working across strategy and consultation spanning the supply chain, procurement, finance and shared services sectors, specifically use of date and environmental concerns.

