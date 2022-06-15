Anacap buys Nets’ Nordic invoicing software arm EDIGard

Specialist mid-market investor AnaCap Financial has bought Nets‘ pan-Nordic digital invoice distribution platform and bill payment solutions business EDIGard.

EDIGard operates across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the UK and Germany, providing an end-to-end invoicing platform which aims to be strongly integrated with clients’ enterprise resource planning and accounting software.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

The company strategically focuses on addressing the invoicing requirements of large enterprises such as banks, utilities, debt collection (low-ticket, high volume, recurring invoices) whilst also serving local SMEs via its partner network.

A statement from AnaCap partner Tassilo Arnhold and investment director Alberto Sainaghi said, “We are delighted to sign an agreement for EDIGard and partner with this already strong management team that in recent years has achieved impressive growth across the Nordics.

“We strongly believe that the business aligns with a number of AnaCap’s core strengths including the continuous demand for the adoption of tech-enabled and digitalisation processes, new payment integration methods and a general focus on the broader invoicing ecosystem.”

AnaCap specialises in technology enabled financial services investments. The firm hit a €1bn hard cap close for its fourth Credit Opportunities fund in 2019.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets