AltAssets private equity deal roundup – October 4, 2023

Partners Group has agreed to invest up to €1bn in growth capital into Exus, a European infrastructure asset management firm focused on the renewable energy sector. Exus is a provider of third-party asset management services for owners of utility-scale solar, wind, and battery storage projects across Europe. The company aims to help investors source acquisition opportunities, manage development and construction of new projects, optimise technical performance, and reduce risks across renewable energy portfolios.

VSS Capital Partners has made a growth capital investment to launch Eximia Research Network, a multi-therapeutic clinical trial research company that serves pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies and contract research organizations. As part of the launch, Eximia has formed a strategic partnership with research site Sundance Clinical Research. Eximia aims to accelerate the drug approval process by enhancing its key delivery components, focusing on patient centric recruitment and engagement, rapid study start up and data integrity, the company says.

SK Capital Partners has bought Milestone Environmental Services, an environmental services and carbon management company, from Amberjack Capital Partners. The company says it is the largest independent provider of waste management services, as well as an emerging leader in permanent carbon sequestration services to the US energy and industrial sectors. Milestone says it has sequestered more than 2 million tons of CO2e through its proprietary slurry injection process since 2014.

Healthcare-focused Ascend Capital Partners has bought a majority stake in US-based Seoul Medical Group, the largest Korean-American-focused independent physician association. SMG serves more than 70,000 patients and 4,800 providers, including nearly 400 primary care physicians and more than 4,400 specialists in seven markets across the US. The company also owns a management services organization which serves SMG’s physician base and aims to provide comprehensive administrative services including claims processing, care management, compliance, quality training, utilization management and credentialing.