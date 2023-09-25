AltAssets daily private equity deal roundup – September 25, 2023

EQT has agreed to end its seven-year investment in orthopaedic implant manufacturer LimaCorporate through a sale to Enovis Corp. Lima, which focuses on shoulder, knee and hip prostheses, had revenues of €249m last year. EQT bought into the company in 2016 through its €6.8bn Fund VII.

Gulf Capital has exited its 17-year investment in Metito Holdings through a sale to UAE holding company Alpha Dhabi. The private equity investor helped finance the water and wastewater treatment company’s expansion into more than 50 countries. Gulf currently manages more than $2.3bn in assets across seven funds and investment vehicles.

Triton-backed tank gearbox maker Renk has priced its IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at €15 to €18 per share, valuing the company at up to €1.8bn. Private equity house Triton, which bought Renk from Volkswagen three years ago, plans to retain a majority stake. Renk says it controls more than 30% of the market for transmissions for military vehicles globally.