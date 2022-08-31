After almost a decade of ownership, DW Healthcare seals Med-Pharmex trade sale

DW Healthcare Partners has sold veterinary pharma specialist Med-Pharmex to trade buyer Dechra Pharmaceuticals after almost a decade in its portfolio.

The buyout house picked up the animal health drug developer and manufacturer in 2013, the same year it closed its DWHP III fund on $265m.

Eric Moore, principal at DWHP, said, “The speed at which the company improved operationally over the last couple of years was the highlight of our investment.

“What the Med-Pharmex team has accomplished is nothing short of remarkable. We would like to thank them for all of their hard work and dedication.”

DW closed its fifth flagship fund in 2019 on its $610m hard cap, a huge jump in fund size from its $295m fourth fund.

The firm now manages more than $1.3b in aggregate capital commitments.

Earlier this year DW bought into Vets Plus, a developer and manufacturer of nutraceutical solutions for the companion animal and livestock markets.

That followed last year’s investment in Bio Agri Mix, Canada’s largest manufacturer and distributor of medicated feed additives and water-soluble medications for livestock.

