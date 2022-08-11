Actis seals first Vietnam energy infrastructure deal with Levanta Renewables investment

Sustainable infrastructure investment specialist Actis has agreed to buy a majority stake in Vietnam and Southeast Asia-focused renewables platform Levanta.

The company has 300MW of onshore wind power projects in advanced development, with Vietnam as the anchor market.

Actis said it would look to scale the business into a 1.5GW renewable platform across Southeast Asia, delivering power to a range of offtakers including C&I customers.

The acquisition is Actis’ first energy infrastructure investment in Vietnam. It comes just a couple of weeks after the firm launched Singapore headquartered Bridgin Power, a gas power generation business dedicated to delivering an equitable energy transition in Southeast Asia.

Rahul Agrawal, director for energy infrastructure at Actis, said, “We are excited to be making our first Energy Infrastructure investment in Vietnam, a country which leads the way in Southeast Asia for renewable energy deployment and which has committed to Net-Zero by 2050.

“Our proven experience as builders and operators of sustainability leaders will allow us to support the low carbon transition in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, a region in which the energy supply is traditionally heavily dependent on fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas.”

The transaction will be funded through Actis’ Energy 5 Fund, which it closed with $6bn of investable capital last year.

Actis said its energy infrastructure team had invested in more than 70 renewable energy projects to date, with about 11GW of renewable energy capacity.

Recent activity from the firm includes the sale of Sprng Energy, one of India’s largest renewable energy companies, an investment in Omega Energia, the largest publicly listed pure-play renewable energy generation company in Latin America, the launch of Rezolv, a Central and South Eastern Europe renewables platform.

