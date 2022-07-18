Actis seals exit of Africa’s largest pure-play renewable energy independent power producer

Global sustainable infrastructure investment major Actis has agreed to sell Africa’s largest pure play renewable energy independent power producer Lekela.

The private equity firm created Lekela in 2015 alongside a consortium led by Mainstream Renewable Power Africa that included IFC, to deliver clean, reliable energy across the continent.

The platform consists of more than 1GW of fully-operational wind assets, including five in South Africa, one in Egypt, one in Senegal and development opportunities in Ghana, Senegal and Egypt.

Lucy Heintz, partner and head of energy infrastructure at Actis, said, “This exit highlights the hands-on approach we take at Actis as builders and operators of leading energy platforms of scale, delivering positive impact.

“We’re proud to leave Lekela strongly positioned for its next phase of growth as an acknowledged sustainability leader supplying much-needed clean energy to communities across Africa, building on our net zero commitment.

“With our dedicated sustainability team, we have focused on an active ownership approach allowing us to deliver deep commitment to local African communities and environmental protection initiatives, investing behind the energy transition and delivering financial performance for our investors.”

Mary Quaney, group chief executive at Mainstream Renewable Power, added, “There has never been a more critical time to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy, for the health of both our planet and our communities.

“Much of Africa is acutely vulnerable to climate change and we are proud to have worked with Actis, as well as the communities, governments, project lenders, equipment suppliers and contractors across Africa, to deliver over 1GW of operational wind power that will continue to have a positive impact for decades to come.”

Infinity Group and AFC are the buyers. Citi and Clifford Chance advised Actis and Mainstream on the deal.

