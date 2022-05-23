Actis eyes Indian life science labs demand with Rx Propellant deal

Global sustainable infrastructure investor Actis has bought Rx Propellant, a platform focused on providing R&D labs and facilities to tenants in the life sciences and related sectors in India.

Rx Propellant is currently involved in the development and marketing of a number of real estate projects in design-development stage across Hyderabad and Bangalore, targeted at life sciences sector users, aggregating over 3 million sq ft.

Actis said India’s life sciences sector holds huge potential for growth in the current decade, with a large talent pool at a significantly competitive cost, making it a compelling destination for global R&D and manufacturing.

The firm is initially looking to invest $200m into a buy & build program targeting both greenfield and brownfield assets, with an emphasis on sustainability.

Brian Chinappi, partner and global head of real estate at Actis, said, “The life sciences sector in India is already of global strategic importance, as demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is poised for significant growth, owing to a confluence of several factors, both local and global.”

Actis recently completed fundraising for Actis Asia Real Estate Fund 2, bringing in $700m for the vehicle.

The fund is focused on investing in real estate that enables the ‘new economy’, focusing on Actis’ key geographies of China, Korea, India and South-East Asia, and Vietnam.

