Abry Partners closes growth investment in Options

Boston-based Abry Partners has made a significant growth investment in cloud-enabled managed services provider Options.

The company started off as a hedge fund technology services provider in 1993, before expanding into the outsourced financial technology and managed IT services sectors.

Options employs almost 300 people across offices in US, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, Toronto, Dublin, Geneva and Auckland.

Abry partner Tomer Yosef-Or said, “We are excited to be able to help the Options team accelerate their efforts to become one of the leading Managed Service Providers globally.

“Abry believes the ever-changing IT landscape will provide multiple opportunities for Options to continue to expand its services and strengthen its strong partnerships with customers.

“We intend to leverage our significant capital and experience in the IT infrastructure and managed services space to help the Options team build a highly sophisticated, customer centric, global platform.”

Abry is currently deploying its $2.1bn ninth flagship investment fund, ABRY Partners IX.

In October, the firm agreed the sale of its insurance broker The Hilb Group to private equity giant Carlyle.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets