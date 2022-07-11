3i confident of scaling new travel agency investment VakantieDiscounter

European private equity house 3i has agreed to invest in VakantieDiscounter, a tech-enabled online travel agency in the Benelux focused on affordable holidays.

VakantieDiscounter provides pre-packaged holidays as well as those of third-party providers, offering more than 1.3 billion holiday package combinations in over 50 countries with more than 17,000 accommodation options.

3i said the business is highly scalable and technology-driven with a strong position in the market and a highly capable management team.

Boris Kawohl, a partner at 3i, said, “VakantieDiscounter offers the widest selection of affordable package holidays in the market through a focused, online-only offering.

“The scalable tech platform will allow VakantieDiscounter to continue its long term track record of growth and its recovery from the pandemic.

“We have the opportunity to partner with a high-quality, ambitious management team and we believe there is significant potential ahead to accelerate VakantieDiscounter’s success.”

