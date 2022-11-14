Private equity pair team up for Toney Healthcare Consulting investment

Centre Partners and Health Enterprise Partners have teamed up to invest in Toney Healthcare Consulting.

The clinically-oriented healthcare consulting firm providing services in strategy, compliance, management and clinical operations for health plans in areas including utilization management, care management and value-based care.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Service offerings include consulting and process optimization services, staff augmentation, med-psych care management services, and its flagship Insource Partnership, where a fully integrated, non-delegated team assumes responsibility for a specific service inside a health plan

Daniel Brinkenhoff, managing director at Centre Partners, said, “THCC is a trusted advisor to its health plan clients and is well-positioned to address their increasingly complex needs in the areas of utilization and care management.”

Centre Partners, whcih was founded in 1986, focuses on lower mid-market deals in the consumers and healthcare sectors.

Health Enterprise Partners invests in lower mid-market healthcare services and information technology companies.

The firm hit a $188m hard cap close for its third flagship vehicle in 2018, and filed to launch its Fund IV raise last year.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets