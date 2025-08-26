Thursday, August 28, 2025
Home Private Equity News By News Type BCI names Ken Bennett as advisor to its private equity program
10.0.1.242

BCI names Ken Bennett as advisor to its private equity program

By
James haxell
-
0

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), a major Canadian institutional investor, has named Ken Bennett as a strategic advisor to its private equity program. 

Bennett will primarily focus on bolstering long-term value creation activities across BCI Private Equity’s global portfolio.

As part of this effort, he will help reinforce strategic partnerships with current and prospective management teams.

In addition to this, Bennett has been appointed to the board of specialty insurance and reinsurance broker BMS Group, a BCI Private Equity portfolio company.

In this role, he will provide strategic advice for ongoing value creation and growth strategies.

Speaking on the appointment, BCI executive vice president and global head of private equity Jim Pittman, said, “Ken is the first of several senior advisors we plan to bring on to work alongside our talented team to help scale and support our growing global portfolio. He will be a key asset to the BMS board, and his deep operating expertise, board-level insight, and unparalleled experience in insurance and reinsurance will further strengthen our value creation model, governance and alignment across our portfolio.” 

Bennett has over three decades of experience working across the insurance and reinsurance industries.

He is also the owner of Bennett’s Home Hardware Building Centre, Bennett Developments and Bennett Real Estate Services, and is the co-founder of Vedra AI, an AI-powered InsurTech startup.

Bennett said, “I’m honoured to leverage my experience as an operator across the global, Canadian and North American insurance landscape to support the growth of BCI Private Equity and contribute to the BMS board.

“I look forward to working alongside Jim and the talented executive team at BCI Private Equity to help advance its strategic initiatives and long-term value creation.”  

Copyright © 2023 AltAssets

Get the latest PE News & Research delivered to your inbox every morning

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Altassets
Tamamen siyah ve topuklu ayakkabılarla çarpıcı porn ilk zamanlayıcı paylaşılan eş Cassie Del Isla kamyonundan atlar ve kiralık Bradin sikiş evi için aygırına doğru yol alır. Brad sabırla üst katta bekler ve biraz erken porno olmasına biraz şaşırır ama tatlı sıcak evli amını tatmaya heveslidir porno gif Cassienin tek bir isteği vardı bunu güzel ve yavaş yapmaları böylece başka bir adamla porno fotoğrafları ve onun güçlü zonklayan büyük sikuyla olmanın her parçasının tadını çıkarabilirdi amatör pornolar Cassie Bradin etinin her santimini yaladı ve emdi olağanüstü bir vuruş için porno hikayeleri çok sıkı ve çok ıslak amının içine kaydırmadan önce ve güzel yüzünün ve süper sikiş güzel göğüslerinin her yerinde sağlıklı bir kalın dozda sik kremi patlaması için bazı güzel şehvetli anal. AltAssets has been serving the global private equity industry for over a decade and has become established as a trusted source of independent news and views on the industry by thousands of professionals worldwide.
Contact us: customerservice@altassets.net
Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Content is © AltAssets 2000-2020
Technology partner

Get the latest PE News & Research delivered to your inbox every morning

Get the latest PE News & Research delivered to your inbox every morning