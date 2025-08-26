BCI names Ken Bennett as advisor to its private equity program

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), a major Canadian institutional investor, has named Ken Bennett as a strategic advisor to its private equity program.

Bennett will primarily focus on bolstering long-term value creation activities across BCI Private Equity’s global portfolio.

As part of this effort, he will help reinforce strategic partnerships with current and prospective management teams.

In addition to this, Bennett has been appointed to the board of specialty insurance and reinsurance broker BMS Group, a BCI Private Equity portfolio company.

In this role, he will provide strategic advice for ongoing value creation and growth strategies.

Speaking on the appointment, BCI executive vice president and global head of private equity Jim Pittman, said, “Ken is the first of several senior advisors we plan to bring on to work alongside our talented team to help scale and support our growing global portfolio. He will be a key asset to the BMS board, and his deep operating expertise, board-level insight, and unparalleled experience in insurance and reinsurance will further strengthen our value creation model, governance and alignment across our portfolio.”

Bennett has over three decades of experience working across the insurance and reinsurance industries.

He is also the owner of Bennett’s Home Hardware Building Centre, Bennett Developments and Bennett Real Estate Services, and is the co-founder of Vedra AI, an AI-powered InsurTech startup.