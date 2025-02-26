Summit Africa unveils SPEF II Fund with $20m anchor commitment

Summit Africa, a managed impact investment manager, has launched its Private Equity Fund II with a $20m anchor investment by British International Investment.

The SPEF II will financially invest in small-to-mid-market firms in financial services and ICT sectors to push forward financial and digital inclusion, transformation and job creation across South Africa.

The fund will also focus on targeting food security as an additional investment sector. Currently, a third of all South Africa’s food resources, are wasted – this is due to inadequate food processing, packaging, distribution and storage.

BII said this reveals the urgent need to explore more resource-efficient solutions in these areas in order to feed South Africa’s population.

SPEF II also intends to secure an additional R400m to R500m from local and international institutional investors, before beginning the deployment of capital. SPEF II has a target fund size of R2.5bn.

BII CEO Lesie Maasdorp said, “Working with impact-aligned fund managers like Summit is important to help achieve our goal to deliver development impacts at scale. With its proven track record for the first fund, we are delighted to anchor Summit’s second private equity fund to double down support to SMEs in key sectors that improve the livelihoods of people in South Africa and the Southern African region.”

The Fund’s investment lead and partner, Nthabiseng Thema, added, “The Fund is grateful for the support and commitment received from BII. This anchor investment demonstrates the strength of Summit Africa’s investment platform, our team, our fully integrated ESG and impact strategy, and our ability to work actively with portfolio companies to meet their financial and social impact objectives.

“This is also a vote of confidence in South Africa and the Southern Africa region as an investment destination, noting the Presidential Investment drive to mobilise R2 trillion worth of investments in South Africa over the next five years.”

Copyright © 2025 AltAssets