PAG reportedly offering $1bn to buy LPs out of its own funds

Asia-focused private equity house PAG is reportedly looking to buy up $1bn of LP stakes in its own funds amid a treacherous exit environment for investors.

The firm is still attempting to reach a deal according to Bloomberg, which cited unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter.

It added that PAG had slashed the target for its latest buyout fundraise from $9bn down to $6bn – matching the size of its predecessor Fund III, closed in 2019.

Institutional investors remain relatively cautious about private equity commitments amid the current economic volatility, with many hitting allocation issues due to the denominator effect.

Liquidity pressures have also affected LPs trying to rebalance their portfolios, while those relying on exits from IPOs have suffered from a dearth of public offerings.

Placement agent Rede said last week that the fundraising picture “remains challenging”, with a number of fund extensions, delayed or cancelled launches and some GPs failing to reach targeted hard-caps.

Gabrielle Joseph, head of due diligence and client development, said, “In Rede’s view there are four key drivers of changes in market momentum: performance; distribution flows back to LPs; top-down LP allocations; and LP confidence in general.

“All of these are affected, to various extents, by macro-economic weakness. the most important of these factors is LP distribution flows.”

