Placement agents have a unique vantage point of the desires of LPs and their capital-raising counterparts. Although some in the industry argue that private equity has moved on from the independent boutique, Mike Webb disagrees. Webb and his team have headed the opening of Quest’s new Barcelona office, expressing a renewed confidence that placement agents are as necessary as ever on the fundraising trail. AltAssets sat down with Webb to talk about LP demand in Europe, the use of technology to get ahead in fundraising and the polarisation of the middle market.