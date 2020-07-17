UK private equity fundraising surged to £47.5bn in 2019, capital flowing into VC funds more than doubles – BVCA

UK private equity fundraising surged to more than £47.5bn last year amid a more than doubling of capital flowing into venture capital fundraises, new data from industry body BVCA shows.

Total fundraising across private equity and venture capital was well up on the £34.1bn recorded in the previous year’s BVCA Report on Investment Activity, with buyout funds providing the bulk of 2019’s capital at about £41bn.

Venture capital fundraising ballooned between 2018 and 2019, the report shows, rising from £1.09b to £2.4bn last year.

That rise coincided with a huge uptick in the percentage of VC fund capital coming from pension funds, which reached 16% in 2019 – just short of the top LP type, private individuals, at 19%, and well up on the 3% recorded in 2018.

In 2018 private individuals accounted for an enormous 32% of commitments to VC, followed by capital markets & corporate investors (20%) and Government agencies (15%).

Pension funds were the largest institutional investor in UK buyout funds, contributing 40%, followed by sovereign wealth funds (15%), fund of funds (11%), and insurance companies (10%), the latest report showed.

BVCA said the total equity invested in portfolio companies in 2019 increased 8% year-on-year to £22.33bn, while the number of companies receiving investment rose 15% to 1530.

Buyout investment increased by 5% year-on-year to £16.86bn, while the number of companies backed increased by 9% to 226.

Around 512 companies were exited in 2019, a similar number to 2018.

Michael Moore, Director General of the BVCA, said, “As long-term, responsible investors, private equity and venture capital have a key role in supporting the recovery post-COVID.

“What these 2019 figures demonstrate is the size of our industry’s economic impact, building businesses and jobs across the UK.

“I am under no illusions that there are tough times ahead, but I am supremely confident that private equity and venture capital, and the companies they back, are well-positioned to support growth, sustainability and innovation throughout the country.”

Neil MacDougall, Chair of the BVCA, added, “This year’s Report on Investment Activity clearly illustrates how important private equity and venture capital are to UK businesses big and small, providing them with the long-term capital and the investment expertise they need to thrive.

“As the country emerges from coronavirus, these attributes are needed now more than ever.”

