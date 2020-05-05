Private equity gearing up for ‘once in a generation’ buying opportunity as coronavirus hammers markets

Private equity firms are gearing up for a ‘once in a generation’ buying opportunity as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to sweep through global markets, new research shows.

About three-quarters of private equity professionals believe a buyers market could last for up to two years, data from Investec set to be released as part of its annual GP Trends survey shows.

The research analyses more than 400 responses from private equity professionals, including 75 from the US and Canada, on Covid-19s impact on the industry.

GPs had a very different view before the crisis hit, the data shows, with 71% expecting what was then a seller’s market to last more than 12 months.

That has led to a significant recalibration of expected returns, Investec said.

Prior to the impact of Covid-19, only 17% of GPs expected returns from 2020 vintage deals to be at least as strong as 2010 vintage deals.

After lockdown, that proportion has more than quadrupled to 80%, highlighting the industry’s ability to buy discounted assets.

Prior to lockdown, 90% of respondents expected returns over the next two years at their own firms to perform at least as well as 2019.

That figure has now fallen dramatically, with 68% of GPs now expecting returns over the next two years to be worse than in 2019.

Christian Hess, Private Equity Client Group Head at Investec, said, “The unprecedented dislocation from COVID-19 will put pressure on PE returns and recalibrate the future assessment of GP performance, both on an absolute and relative basis, but the strength of the PE industry model is that it can buy well in a down-market and sell well in an up-market.

“The overall market and valuation reset will create long-awaited deployment opportunities for the agile GP.”

Fundraising fears

More than a fifth of North American private equity firms have suspended or postponed their next fundraise due to the coronavirus crisis, or expect to have to do so, data from the survey shows.

This cautious approach to asking investors for new money is partially reflected in the attitudes to drawdowns and other capital calls for current funds, Investec said.

Tom Glover, head of North American fund finance at the firm, said, “As the impact of the current economic environment takes hold, GPs are naturally looking to develop defensive strategies and investigate further financing options for their portfolio and for their own working capital.

“We’ve seen a particular spike in GPs contacting us about portfolio-based lending facilities, as they delay exits and focus on sustaining and creating value later into their funds’ lifecycles.”

The data also highlighted a potential challenge for GPs raising their next funds. Personal commitments typically add up to around two to four per cent of the value of a given fund, and nearly a third (31%) expect to use carry to fund this significant personal commitment.

In the Covid-19 environment, however, 50% of GPs do not expect to make a portfolio exit in the next 12 months.

As a result, carry is likely to be materially delayed, if not reduced or wiped out, Investec said, meaning GPs and their teams will have to come up with other ways to meet those commitments.

Getting liquid

One of the most immediate responses that private equity funds around the world have taken in response to the crisis was to maximise the liquidity available to them, first at portfolio company level and now, increasingly, at the fund or GP level, the report said.

However, whereas 71% of their UK peers had already drawn down on all forms of portfolio financing, North American respondents had only done this in a quarter of cases. A further 16 per cent plan to do so by the end of September, Investec added.

Nearly one in six have already arranged additional portfolio financing – less than half the proportion that has done so in continental Europe – with an additional 46% expecting to do so soon.

A fifth have arranged financing at the GP or fund level or plan to do so, in the short-term, it added.

Callum Bell, head of growth and leveraged finance at Investec, said, “In the current environment, there is, understandably, an increased appetite for borrowing, as firms seek to bolster liquidity levels and protect against the impacts on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whilst certain sectors are feeling the pressure more keenly than others, portfolio companies are acting quickly to draw down on financing arrangements, regardless of the markets they serve. We expect many to require further capital, later in 2020.”

