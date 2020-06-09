Private equity fundraising set for coronavirus shakeout as LPs hunt for volatility winners

Private equity firms face an uphill battle to convert new LP relationships into committed capital this year, as the coronavirus crisis skews limited partner attention towards re-ups and existing relationships, new research suggests.

About two-thirds of LPs expect to miss their deployment target for the full-year 2020, a new survey of institutions representing more than $425bn of AUM from Cebile Capital shows.

Close to 70% of LPs reported that slower deployment was due to a more selective approach to new allocations, or increased scrutiny in due diligence, with institutional investors tending to focus on managers that have demonstrated the ability to protect capital and add value during volatile market conditions.

Cebile said the crisis could see a shake-out of the private equity fundraising industry, where emerging and underperforming managers face significant difficulties raising future funds.

Although markets remain volatile and new threats to stability emerge, such as the spectre of a new US/China trade war, Cebile said that LPs remain optimistic about their private equity allocations, with 85% expecting to either maintain or increase their 2021 budget.

The survey showed that while LPs are largely maintaining their previous allocations to fund strategies, sizes, and target geography, a big increase in interest was apparent for distressed, special situations and turnaround funds.

Midcap, sector-focused and credit funds were also seeing higher interest, Cebile added.

Sunaina Sinha, managing partner at Cebile, said, “What’s important to note is that LPs continue to trust in private equity, with 35% of respondents expecting to increase their private equity commitments in 2021.

“And although they expressed uncertainty over the lifting of lockdown measures, they did not expect this to be an operational issue 12 months from now.”

