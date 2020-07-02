‘More realism’ needed in private equity as coronavirus crisis looks set to change industry

More realism, longer holding periods and an advantage for investors with long-term focus are all structural changes expected to impact the private equity industry in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, a new survey suggests.

Investment managers at more than 40 private equity firms active in Germany were surveyed by Finance magazine on behalf of investment house Deutsche Beteiligungs.

Survey respondents rated the statement “the coronavirus crisis will not change the private equity business at all” at just 3.2 on a scale of 1 to 10, while the statement “the private equity sector will, in general, return to more realism” was rated at 6.2.

Torsten Grede, spokesman for DBAG’s board of managemen, said, “Even before the coronavirus crisis, the manufacturing industry, which is the key driver of our economy, had been hit by an economic slowdown and the Trump administration’s trade policy.

“It cannot be ruled out that the recovery will take longer than we all wish. Thus, in future, investors with an adequate long-term focus will be in demand.”

“Regardless of potential holding periods, successful investments can be made even during difficult times – for example, when well-positioned companies require equity capital as a result of the crisis.

“However, quality requirements for business models, their strategic importance and the potential of the respective markets have certainly not decreased.”

The survey, conducted in June, illustrated that transaction activity is not expected to increase in the near future.

For the first time in the five years of the survey, investors perceive PE dealflow as below average.

DBAG said that goes hand in hand with the fact that competition among private equity investors is also considered to be at its lowest level since the beginning of the regular survey in 2015.

Just one in ten investment managers surveyed reported that either all or at least three quarters of their portfolio companies were severely impaired by the pandemic.

However, a further 30% stated that between one and three quarters of the portfolio companies were suffering significantly from the crisis.

One in four private equity houses reported that at least 25% of their portfolio companies were facing liquidity shortages and needed external capital injections.

Grede said, “Nobody could have predicted a crisis of this magnitude – nevertheless, even now a healthy level of debt financing pays off.”

DBAG said the collaboration between investors and lenders had “clearly been working well” in the first months of the crisis – almost two-thirds of investment managers rated it as constructive, while only one in ten perceives the collaboration as difficult.

The survey also confirmed the general expectation that in future debt funds “will play an even more prominent part in acquisition financing than before”.

Although private equity firms are likely to have their hands full with their portfolios, almost 80% of respondents said there was demand for new investments in companies that proved resistant to the coronavirus crisis, as well as for those that are essentially healthy but have temporary liquidity concerns during the crisis.

Only about 10% of the surveyed investors intend to limit themselves to maintaining and expanding their existing portfolios, and not a single participant stated that they were too busy with their portfolios to think about new business.

In view of the macro-economic situation, it is not surprising that non-cyclical business models are now highly demanded among investors.

Software and IT were ranked first by 29% of survey participants, followed by healthcare and telecommunications, media and technology.

Industrial companies, as well as companies operating in the food and beverage industry, were regarded as less attractive.

Listed German buyout house Deutsche Beteiligungs has hauled in more than €1.1bn for the final close of its eight flagship fundraise in May – its biggest vehicle to date.

AltAssets revealed last December that the firm had already outstripped the €1.01bn it gathered for Fund VII in 2016 through its successor vehicle. The firm now manages about €2.5bn.

DBAG itself has invested €255m into the latest vehicle – an increase of more than 25% compared to Fund VII.

